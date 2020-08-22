Sharp, Florence H. August 1, 1926 - August 18, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Elmer T.; son, James D. Sharp; parents, Frances and Frank Kastelic; brother, Carl Kastelic; and sister, Frances Bouska. Survived by daughter, Dr. Lisa A. Schalley (Jeff M.); sons: Robert A. Sharp, Daniel L. Sharp (Sharon) and Michael R. Sharp (Nancy); daughter-in-law, Cindy Sharp; brother, Floyd Kastelic; and brother-in-law, Frank Bouska. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, August 23rd from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. SERVICES: Monday, August 24th, 9:15am, West Center Chapel to St. Bernard's Catholic Church (3601 N. 65th St.) for 10am MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
