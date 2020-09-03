Sheets, Randy L. Age 68 Of Omaha. Graduate of Westside High School and University of Nebraska Omaha. Served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Marine Corps Veteran. Survived by wife, Dr. Cindy Topf; son, Cyrus Sheets. Inurnment with Military Funeral Honors 10am Friday, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Wounded Warriors Project. THE NEBRASKA CREMATION SOCIETY 402-200-3366 | www.NebraskaCremation.com
