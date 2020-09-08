Shoehigh, Joan June 26, 1930 - September 3, 2020 Formerly of Omaha. Died peacefully on September 3rd at the Josie Harper Hospice House. She was born in Grand Island, NE and moved with her family to Omaha as a young child. She worked as a Dental Assistant for several years after graduating from Tech High. She lived and worked in Southern California for a short time, where she married Eugene W. Shoehigh of Omaha on October 9, 1954. The couple moved back to Omaha, raised a family and celebrated 50 years of marriage. A long-time resident of Omaha, Joan moved to Nebraska City, NE in 2005 following her husband's death, and eventually moved into the Heritage Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Bellevue, NE in 2018. Her past-times included Bible study, book club, joining groups of friends on local travels, and time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Ruth Stinson; her brother, Robert Stinson; and husband, Gene Shoehigh. Survivors include daughters, Lori (Dan) Walsh, Carol Ostronic, and Susan McGowen; son, William (Julie) Shoehigh; grandchildren, Jaclyn Ostronic (Alvaro Oropesa), Kayla (Nate) Burchardt, Kasey Ostronic, and Gina McGowen; and great-grandchildren, Connor and Vera Oropesa Ostronic, and Ezra Burchardt. Memorial donations may be made to either the Visiting Nurse Association, or Josie Harper Hospice House, 7415 Cedar Street, Omaha, NE. Private Family Graveside Services will be held at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Remembrances to: www.gudefuneralhomes.com GUDE MORTUARY Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-6011 | gudefuneralhomes.com
