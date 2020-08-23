Shradar, Michael G. November 1, 1946 - August 1, 2020 "Beaver the Pool Man" Preceded in death by parents, Gale (Violet); son Christopher; siblings, Donald and Victor. Survived by children: John, Brandy (John) Cerone, Jill; grandchildren: Alysha, Kayla, Erica, Nicole, Christopher, Kayli, Morgan, Lauren, Michael, John Jr., Tiffani, Maleah, Maezlee; great-grandchild Kennedy; siblings: Judy (Bob) Hennings, Ed (Greg), Paul (Elizabeth); many friends and family. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION of Life: Thursday, August 27, 1pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Shradar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.