Shradar, Michael G.
Shradar, Michael G.

Shradar, Michael G. November 1, 1946 - August 1, 2020 "Beaver the Pool Man" Preceded in death by parents, Gale (Violet); son Christopher; siblings, Donald and Victor. Survived by children: John, Brandy (John) Cerone, Jill; grandchildren: Alysha, Kayla, Erica, Nicole, Christopher, Kayli, Morgan, Lauren, Michael, John Jr., Tiffani, Maleah, Maezlee; great-grandchild Kennedy; siblings: Judy (Bob) Hennings, Ed (Greg), Paul (Elizabeth); many friends and family. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION of Life: Thursday, August 27, 1pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Shradar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

