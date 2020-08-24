Siert, William F. "Bill" May 18, 1922 - August 22, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Betty M. Siert. Survived by daughters, Marsha Melingagio (Paul), and Peggy Siert (Lee Ross); son, Murray Siert (Eileen); grandchildren: Emily Melingagio Zimmermann (John), Colin Siert (Becca), Shannon Siert, and Logan Ross; nieces and nephews. VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 26th, from 12noon to 1pm at the West Center Chapel, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. Family Interment with military honors at Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to the Rose Blumkin Home and Nebraska Humane Society. To view live broadcast of the Funeral, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
