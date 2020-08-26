Siert, William F. "Bill" May 18, 1922 - August 22, 2020 VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 26th from 12noon to 1pm at the West Center Chapel, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. Family Interment: Evergreen with military honors by American Legion Post 331. To view live broadcast of the Funeral, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant a tree in memory of William Siert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.