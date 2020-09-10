Sigerson, Charles "Chuck" Willard, Jr. March 6, 1945 - September 6, 2020 Survived by wife, Elizabeth Sigerson; daughter, Anthea (Bruce) Swanson; son, Andrew (Crystal) Sigerson; many other relatives and friends VISITATION: Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 5-8pm at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108 Ave. CELEBRATION of CHUCK'S LIFE: Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10:30am at Christ Community Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. For more details. visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
