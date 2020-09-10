 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sigerson, Charles "Chuck" Willard, Jr.
0 entries

Sigerson, Charles "Chuck" Willard, Jr.

  • 0
Sigerson, Charles "Chuck" Willard, Jr.

Sigerson, Charles "Chuck" Willard, Jr. March 6, 1945 - September 6, 2020 Survived by wife, Elizabeth Sigerson; daughter, Anthea (Bruce) Swanson; son, Andrew (Crystal) Sigerson; many other relatives and friends VISITATION: Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 5-8pm at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108 Ave. CELEBRATION of CHUCK'S LIFE: Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10:30am at Christ Community Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. For more details. visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert