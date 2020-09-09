Sigerson, Charles "Chuck" Willard, Jr. March 6, 1945 - September 6, 2020 Married to Elizabeth Ann Sigerson (Moss) of Burwell Great Britain. Married December 9, 1967. Children: Anthea Sigerson Swanson of Omaha (Bruce Swanson) 2 grandchildren, (Kevin Swanson, Austin Swanson) one great grandchild (Landon Swanson); Andrew Sigerson Of Omaha (Chrystal Sigerson), 4 grandchildren (Alexander Sigerson, Raegan Sigerson, Cale Sigerson, Daniel Sigerson). Preceded in Death by father, Charles W. Sigerson; and mother, Jean Sigerson, both of Huntington Valley, PA. US Air Force 1964-1969 Honorable Discharge. Sgt E-4 Personnel Specialist Charles "Chuck Sigerson" was raised in Philadelphia, PA and after high school joined the Air Force. While stationed in England, he met Elizabeth A. Moss and they were married 1967. Chuck adopted her daughter, Anthea soon thereafter. After being stationed at UNO, Chuck was honorable discharged in 1969. In 1971 he received his degree in business from UNO in 1971. Chuck was and Eagle Scout. Chuck began his career with State Farm Insurance as an agent in 1974. He maintained his agency at 108th and Fort until his retirement in 2009. Chuck had a long history of volunteer associations and community leadership. At various times in his life he held leadership positions in the Omaha Cosmopolitan Club, Omaha Rotary, Boy Scouts (area director, merit badge counselor, Board member) Nebraska Chapter of the American Diabetes Association (Chair), Camp Floyd Rogers (Chair), Keystone Little League and various other local and neighborhood organizations. He was also a long time Mason and Shriner. Chuck found his true passion in city, state and federal politics. He began by volunteering for the Lee Terry campaign for Congress in 1976. He would then have leadership positions in the campaigns for Hal Daub until he was elected to Congress in 1980. He served as Chair of the Douglas County Republican Party two different times. In 1995 he was elected as Chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party where he served until 2001. He served on the Republican National Committee from 1995 to 2001. He was a delegate to the Republican National Convention from 1988 to 2000. In 1996 Chuck was a member of the Gang of 20 which is the group that stopped the National Republican Party from removing its pro life position from the platform. In 1996 Chuck was a member of the Electoral College. By the end of his term as GOP State Chair every statewide office was held by the GOP and every federal office except one was held by the GOP. In addition the GOP held more state senate, mayoral and local seats than they had in two generations. In 2001 Chuck was elected to the Omaha City Council representing NW Omaha. He was immediately elected President of the City Council. He loved serving the City and working with his constituents to make their lives better. He was heavily involved in the revitalization of downtown including the long term extension of the CWS and the building of the new arena. He worked tirelessly across the aisle with his Democrat colleagues and a Democrat Mayor to get things done that benefited Omaha. In 2009 Chuck ran unopposed and was re-elected to his City Council seat. Later that year he suffered a heart attack and stroke which forced him to resign from the City Council in 2010. Chuck was recognized as a Living Legend by the Nebraska GOP in 2010 and placed in the Nebraska GOP Hall of Fame in 2013. Chuck and his wife Liz were avid travelers around the globe. You almost never saw Chuck anywhere without Liz. Chuck had a love of history and loved learning new things. He read voraciously and gave his time to raising up young leaders. A whole generation of Nebraska leaders in politics owe part of their passion and accomplishments to Chuck. VISITATION: Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 5-8pm at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108 Ave. CELEBRATION of CHUCK'S LIFE: Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10:30am at Christ Community Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. For more details. visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
