Sledge, Rosemary K. October 21, 1946 - August 15, 2020 Preceded in death by granddaughter, Zoe Lee Sledge; parents, Arthur and Mary Alice Larson; stepmother, Azalea (Lee) Larson. Survived by husband, James; children, Jim (Tess Fogarty), Joe (Debbie), Katie Kennedy (Matt); 13 grandchildren; brother, Jack Larson (Mary Pat); nieces and nephews. WAKE SERVICE: Friday, August 21st, 10am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church or School. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
