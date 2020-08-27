Sobotka, Joyce M. May 1, 1952 - August 23, 2020 Age 68 years. Of Omaha, NE; formerly of Norfolk, NE. Graduated from Elkhorn High School and Capital Beauty School. Worked at Head Start and Floral Expressions in Norfolk for many years. Joyce fought a valiant, 13-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Margaret; and siblings, Dennis and Sonny Warstat and JoAnn Slaughter. Survived by husband, Jack; children: John Jr. (Dorothee) of Lincoln, NE; Steven (Jenn) of San Diego, CA; and Jill (Coby) Werner of Omaha; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Judy (Steve) Samson and Janice (Gene) Korten, all of Omaha. VISITATION: Sunday, noon-7pm, with family receiving friends from 5-7pm and a Wake Service at 7pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10:30am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St, Omaha, NE). Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to St Wenceslaus Capital Campaign. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
