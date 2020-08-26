Sobotka, Joyce M. Age 68 Of Omaha, NE, formerly of Norfolk, NE. Graduated from Elkhorn High School and Capital Beauty School. Worked at Head Start and Floral Expressions in Norfolk for many years. Joyce fought a valiant, 13 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Margaret; and siblings, Dennis and Sonny Warstat and JoAnn Slaughter. Survived by husband, Jack; children, John, Jr ( Dorothee) of Lincoln, NE, Steven (Jenn) of San Diego, CA and Jill (Coby) Werner of Omaha; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Judy (Steve) Samson and Janice (Gene) Korten all of Omaha. VISITATION Sunday 12noon-7pm with family receiving friends from 5-7pm and a Wake Service at 7pm at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St, Omaha, NE. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to St Wenceslaus Capital Campaign. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
