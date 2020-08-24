 Skip to main content
Sommers, Ruby G.
Sommers, Ruby G. November 23, 1923 - August 17, 2020 Ruby G. (Reeves) Sommers died on August 17, 2020 at the age of 96 at St. Joseph Villa in Omaha. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Russell; daughter, Marilyn Goedert; sisters, Betty Gibson and Lois Clark; and brothers, Ray and Arthur Reeves. Ruby is survived by sisters, Iola Richardson and Evelyn (Charles); son, Wally (Janey); grandchildren: Andrew Neal (Danielle), Andrea Neal, and Stephanie Sommers; great-grandchildren: Titus, Shepherd, and Judah Neal; and many precious nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Friday, August 28th at 11am at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

