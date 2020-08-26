Sorensen, Frank L. January 24, 1929 - August 21, 2020 PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE: Wednesday, 10am, West Center Chapel. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 331. To view live broadcasts of Funeral and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
