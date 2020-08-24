Sorensen, Frank L. January 24, 1929 - August 21, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Kathleen. Survived by wife, Fannie; daughter, Sherri Pallas (John); son, Steve Sorensen (LaNaya); seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends (observing CDC guidelines) on Tuesday, August 25th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE: Wednesday, 10am, West Center Chapel. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with military honors. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Funeral, and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
