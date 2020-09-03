Sorensen, John Henry January 3, 1946 - September 3, 2020 Survived by wife, Eileen Sorensen; children, Justin (Kari Lyne) Sorensen, Kristy (Fred) Wittleder, Jammie (Daniel) Urbano; ten grandchildren; brothers, sisters nieces and nephews. He served faithfully and diligently in many capacities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Visitation Friday Sept. 4, 6pm - 8pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 14680 California St. Family Services Saturday, Sept. 5, 9:30am, will be live-streamed at https://boxcast.tv/view/john-henry-sorensen-jepmksuysoj9tuig4gs1 John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
