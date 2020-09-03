 Skip to main content
Stavneak, Stacia
Stavneak, Stacia

Stavneak, Stacia December 6, 1924 - August 31, 2020 Stacia Stavneak, 95, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Ray Stavneak; parents, Jacob and Victoria Szarad; sisters: Bernyce Wagman, Jean Kaiser, Lottie Czerwinski, Sophie Hinkle, Josephine Szarad, Mary Ehrenberg, and Rose Kenney; brother, Leo Szard; and daughter-in-law, Christine Stavneak. Survived by sons, Raymond Stavneak and Richard Stavneak; grandchildren: Brian Stavneak (Milenka), Don Stavneak (Julie), Steve Stavneak (Erin), Michael Stavneak, Denise Steinbach (Jon), and Cheryl Oswald (Jesse); great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Emily and Nathan Stavneak, Andrea Moreno, Sullivan, Lucia, Joslyn and Hazel Stavneak, Isaac Steinbach and Jack Oswald; great-great-grandchild, Davinia Moreno; brother, John Szarad (Ruth); sister, Dorothy Shewan; 31 nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Hillcrest Health and Rehab who took such loving care of her. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church (36th and Q). Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials to St. Mary's Church of Omaha or to the charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the Services, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

