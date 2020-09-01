Stavneak, Stacia December 6, 1924 - August 31, 2020 VISITATION: Wednesday after 5pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church (36th and Q). Interment: St. John Cemetery. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
