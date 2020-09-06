Stephens, Larry Lee June 14, 1942 - September 1, 2020 Larry is survived by his daughter, Andrea Crampton; sons, Marcus (Kaeley) and Scott Stephens; grandchildren, Kyle, Adam and Emma Crampton, Lorin, Meara and Elara Stephens, and Sierra Stephens; brother, Dale (Cathy) Stephens; nieces, Janella May and Leslie Foss. Service planned for a later date in 2021. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
