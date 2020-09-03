 Skip to main content
Stevens, Rev. Clifford Joseph
Stevens, Rev. Clifford Joseph

Stevens, Rev. Clifford Joseph A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 11am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Siena Francis House to feed the hungry and homelessas our Lord taught us. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

