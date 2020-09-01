Stevens, Rev. Clifford Joseph March 27, 1926 - August 28, 2020 SERVICES PENDING Born in Brattleboro, VT. and Passed away in Omaha, NE. Ordained to Priesthood on May 26, 1956. Preceded in death by father, Clarence Fredrick Stevens and mother, Agnes G. (Murray) Stevens; brothers, Clarence F. Stevens, Jr. and Louis Stevens; Paul Crawley; sisters, Agnes Castle, Ellen Grant, Theresa Greenwood, Ruth Stevens, Marguerite Gowell, Joan Bassett. Survived by nieces, nephews and close friends, Most Rev. David Rickens of Green Bay, WI., Rev. John Rizzo, Rev. Don Shane, both Omaha, Mother Rose Theresa of Santa Fe, NM., Dr. Joel Bessmer, Kevin Dostal, the Zywiec family, Sean and Sara Suiter, all of Omaha; and fellow Priests in the Archdiocese of Omaha. THE TIME FOR MY DEPARTURE HAS COME, I HAVE FOUGHT THE GOOD FIGHT, I HAVE FINISHED THE RACE, I HAVE KEPT THE FAITH. AND MAY GOD BE WITH YOU ALL! In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Siena Francis House to feed the hungry and homelessas our Lord taught us. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
