Strampe, Sheila Age 46 Passed August 17, 2020. Survived by parents, Curtis Strampe Jr. (Sue) and Vicki Morrison; daughter, Briana Strampe; granddaughter, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins; fiance, Drew Swenson. Celebration of Life event next Spring.
