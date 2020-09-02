Streeter, Earnest Age 82 Of Omaha. Passed away August 30th. FUNERAL SERVICE: 9:30am Saturday, September 5th, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel, with VISITATION at 9am. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
