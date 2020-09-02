Strong, Arlene M. January 25, 1931 - August 31, 2020 Age 89. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the bookkeeper for the Columban Fathers for 22 years. Preceded in death by husband, James R. Strong and daughter, Kay M. Fees. Survived by children, Sue Maxwell (Ken), Karen Todd and James Strong; brother, Larry Filips; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Wednesday, September 2nd, 56:30pm, with a Vigil Service at 6:30pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, September 3rd, 11am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: Columban Fathers BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.