 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strong, Arlene M.
0 entries

Strong, Arlene M.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Strong, Arlene M.

Strong, Arlene M. January 25, 1931 - August 31, 2020 Age 89. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the bookkeeper for the Columban Fathers for 22 years. Preceded in death by husband, James R. Strong and daughter, Kay M. Fees. Survived by children, Sue Maxwell (Ken), Karen Todd and James Strong; brother, Larry Filips; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Wednesday, September 2nd, 56:30pm, with a Vigil Service at 6:30pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, September 3rd, 11am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: Columban Fathers BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert