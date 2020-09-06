Strunc, Joyce M. November 25, 1954 - September 1, 2020 Preceded in death by husbands, Richard Earl Newman and Donald R. Strunc. Survived by children, Michael, Craig (Pam), Laura Perlinger, Dale (Denise); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Dolly Christensen (Glen); brother, Denny McWilliams (Joanie); nieces and nephews. Private Family Services. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
