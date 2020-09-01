Sulentic, Emil L. November 26, 1929 - August 29, 2020 Emil L. Sulentic, born November 26, 1929, passed away on August 29, 2020. Emil was born the eldest of three children to Rose and Emil Sulentic, and was a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs. He was married for 66 years to his beloved wife, Joan. Often called larger than life, Emil was well known for his photographic memory, quick wit and wry sense of humor. He was a gifted writer and public speaker. He loved sports and played basketball and football in high school and college, coached high school football, coached little league baseball and football for many years, was a recruiter for Iowa State University football, and enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids compete in many sports. Emil was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Wagner; brother, Steve Sulentic. He is survived by his wife, Joan; 4 children and their spouses: Karen and Mike O'Brien of Omaha, NE; Bob and Susan Sulentic of Dallas, TX; Janet and Dan Shea of Wilbraham, MA; Jim and Karen Sulentic of Council Bluffs; son-in-law, Ron Wagner of Ankeny, IA; as well as twelve grandchildren: Jim, Andy, Matt, Bob, Ellie, Maggie, Beth, Kate, Nick, Jamie, Jack and Katie, their spouses; six great-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Fell. Emil served as a Sergeant in the 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Artillery Regiment, 1st Marine Division, in-country, during the Korean Conflict. He taught History and coached football at Omaha Central High School for several years. He served as Executive Vice President of Mutual of Omaha and United Benefit Life Insurance Companies, where he worked for 35 years. He was active in many civic, Roman Catholic and philanthropic organizations. Emil was especially proud to serve as Campaign Co-Chairman for the Lewis & Clark Monument Restoration Committee from 1987-1993. The monument commemorates the council between Lewis & Clark and the Oto and Missouri Tribes in 1804, which led to the name of Emil's hometown, Council Bluffs. Funeral services will be private. All arrangements provided by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, IA. If you would like to honor Emil, please consider The New Cassel Foundation in Omaha, St. Columbkille Parish in Omaha, or the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
