 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sutton, Mary C.
0 entries

Sutton, Mary C.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Sutton, Mary C. Age 96 Passed away August 31, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Sutton, Sr.; daughter, Margaret Massey. Survived by children, Robert (Leslie) Sutton Jr., Nancy (Don) Janousek, Cathy (Ron) Bliss; son-in-law, Ray Massey; grandchildren, Ray (Diane) Massey Jr., Ron (Lynn) Massey, Don (Charlotte) Massey, Patty Harris, Debbie (Wade) Wells, Bob Massey, Katie (Brian) Brewster, Eric (Amy) Janousek, Brooke (Justin) Sutton, Briana (Marcus) Sutton, Colin Bliss; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don Sutton; goddaughter, Mary Jean Sutton. WAKE SERVICE: Friday, Sept. 4, 10am with a FUNERAL MASS at 10:30am, all at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert