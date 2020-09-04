Sutton, Mary C. Age 96 - August 31, 2020 WAKE SERVICE: Friday, Sept. 4, 10am with a FUNERAL MASS at 10:30am, all at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
