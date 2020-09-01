Sutton, Mary C. Age 96. Passed away August 31, 2020. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
