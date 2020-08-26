 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swetson, John L.
0 entries

Swetson, John L.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Swetson, John L.

Swetson, John L. January 26, 1971 - August 23, 2020 SERVICES 11am Friday, August 28, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION 6-8pm Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Swetson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert