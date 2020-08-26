Swetson, John L. January 26, 1971 - August 23, 2020 SERVICES 11am Friday, August 28, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION 6-8pm Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com
