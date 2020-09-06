 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swoyer, James "Jim"
0 entries

Swoyer, James "Jim"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Swoyer, James "Jim" Age 72 James "Jim" Swoyer died August 20, 2020 after a long illness. Jim grew up in southeastern SD, graduated from high school in Elk Point, SD in 1966 and attended Northern State University, Aberdeen, SD where he also played football. Jim lived in the Omaha, NE area for many years where he was a small business owner prior to retirement. He had recently moved to Sacramento, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marcella Swoyer; and sisters, Jacqueline and Jill. He is survived by his son, Brian; sister, Jerri; brother-in-law, Eric; and nieces, Erica and Emily. Memorial arrangements are pending.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert