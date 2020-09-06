Swoyer, James "Jim" Age 72 James "Jim" Swoyer died August 20, 2020 after a long illness. Jim grew up in southeastern SD, graduated from high school in Elk Point, SD in 1966 and attended Northern State University, Aberdeen, SD where he also played football. Jim lived in the Omaha, NE area for many years where he was a small business owner prior to retirement. He had recently moved to Sacramento, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marcella Swoyer; and sisters, Jacqueline and Jill. He is survived by his son, Brian; sister, Jerri; brother-in-law, Eric; and nieces, Erica and Emily. Memorial arrangements are pending.
