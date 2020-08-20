You have permission to edit this article.
Taphorn, James A. October 6, 1936 - August 18, 2020 Survived by wife, Joan; children: Ann Schroeder (Patrick), Lisa Abbick, John Taphorn, Amy Mauck (Chad) and the Rev. Joseph Taphorn; ten grandchildren; sisters: Clara Sibenaller, Joan Smith, Sr. Janet Taphorn OSF, Irene Rethman and Lois Galles (John). VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, August 21st, 7 pm, Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.), preceded by VISITATION following CDC guidelines from 5 pm to 7 pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 22nd, 1:30 pm, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Spirit Catholic Radio, the Institute for Priestly Formation, and the Lewy Body Dementia Association. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

