Taphorn, James A. October 6, 1936 - August 18, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 22nd, 1:30 pm, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Spirit Catholic Radio, the Institute for Priestly Formation, and the Lewy Body Dementia Association. To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.