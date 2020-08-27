Targy, Jean M. (Kenny) December 26, 1930 - August 25, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, James Sr.; son, James Jr.; infant daughter, Elizabeth. Survived by children: Stephen (Tina) Targy, John (Nancy) Targy, Paul (Margaret) Targy, Mary Barone, Tom (Karen) Targy, Bill (Jennifer) Targy; 25 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Jeanette) Kenny; sister-in-law, Betty Kenny. VISITATION begins Friday, 5pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church of Bellevue. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to the family for the charity of their choice. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
