Thompson, Kathleen Marie (Reznicek) January 7, 1953 - August 11, 2020 Kathleen Marie (Reznicek) Thompson, age 67, of Kalona, IA, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Pleasantview Home in Kalona, IA. Kathy was born January 7, 1953 in Schyler, NE, the seventh child of Ernest and Wilma (Dostal) Reznicek. Throughout the years, Kathy enjoyed gardening, antiques, crafts and pets. Kathy was a long standing member of Holy Trinity Parish of Richmond, Iowa and previously owned Main Street Antiques in Kalona. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Kuenster of Minnesota; son, Jason Kuenster of Hills, IA; son, Jeremy (Heather) Kuenster of Kalona, IA; nine grandchildren: Nicholas, Natasha, Brandon, Taylore, Tyler, Caitlin, Landon, Mick and Jaxon; siblings: Delores Yosten, Don (Marsha) Reznicek, Linda (Jim Havelka), Bonnie (Marv) Evert and Joan Reznicek, and sisters-in-law: Pat Reznicek and Diane Reznicek, all of Nebraska; and dear friend, Mike Connelly. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leo Reznicek; brother, Gary Reznicek; and brother-in-law, Merlin Yosten. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington with Fr. Bernie Weir officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Saturday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Interment will be held at later date in Dodge, NE. A general memorial has been established. Online condolences may be sent for Kathy's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. Jones & Eden Funeral Home 116 E Main St., Washington, IA, 52353 | (319) 653-2105
