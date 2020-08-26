Tibbs, Carlos A. September 16, 1985 - August 19, 2020 Omaha - Survived by father, Maurice Cullum; stepmother, Farhonda Hughes; siblings, Makayla Spears Donaldson, Marshonda Cullum, Maurice Cullum Jr.; grandmother, Sharon Doolittle, host of aunts, uncles, family and friends. Private Family Service: Please watch at Roeder 108th Street Chapel Facebook page (need to like) Thursday 11am. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 N 108th St. Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
