Timm, Harold W. August 16, 1923 - September 1, 2020 Preceded in death by, wife, Shirley; parents, Albert and Mattie; brother, Earl; sister, Helen; daughter-in-law, Kerry von Gillern Timm. Survived by, son, Harold W. "Hal" Timm Jr.; grandsons, Joel Michael Timm and David James Timm (Cameron French). Private Family Services. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
