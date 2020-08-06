You have permission to edit this article.
Trumbauer, Vivian E.
Trumbauer, Vivian E.

Vivian E. Trumbauer. May 10, 1938 - August 4, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Bob Trumbauer; parents, Floyd and Garnet Haifleigh; sister, Sandra Wright. Survived by daughters, Laura (Tom) Kelley, Brenda (Lee) Grund, Jenny (Dave DeLuca) Callahan; son, Brian (Gloria) Trumbauer; grandchildren, Connor, Kyle, Brennan, Madeline, Jason, Adam, Emma, Katelyn, Jenna, Tommy, Colin, Brian and Danny; sisters, Ellen, Margaret and Deb. VISITATION: Tuesday, August 11th, 10-10:30am with a FUNERAL MASS following at 10:30am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Private Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorials to Boys Town, P.O.Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010. Masks and Social Distancing will be observed. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY - 72nd STREET CHAPEL. 1010 N 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114, (402) 391-1664

