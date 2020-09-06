 Skip to main content
Valentino, Mary Louise May 29, 1947 - September 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Salvatore and Rose Valentino. Survived by brother, Vincent Valentino; 2 nieces; and 4 grandnieces. Private Funeral Services. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

