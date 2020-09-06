Valentino, Mary Louise May 29, 1947 - September 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Salvatore and Rose Valentino. Survived by brother, Vincent Valentino; 2 nieces; and 4 grandnieces. Private Funeral Services. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.