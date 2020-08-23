 Skip to main content
Vinckier, Susan September 24, 1961 - August 21, 2020 Preceded in death by long-deceased significant other, Bud Noble. Survived by parents, Mick and Emily Vinckier; daughter, Jessica Fraser from Kentucky; granddaughter, Alexandria Rojas from Florida; siblings, Terri (Patrick) Cronican, Leann Vinckier, Heidi May, Angela (Russell) Zuroski, and Andrew (Melissa) Vinckier from Nebraska; many nephews and nieces. Susan passed after a powerful and courageous two-and-a-half-year battle with lung cancer. Susan will be remembered with a private family gathering at Braman Southwest Chapel Monday, August 24, 2020, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Papillion Fire Department. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

