Wachholtz, Phyllis F. Age 99 Phyllis Wachholtz, of Plainview, NE, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the CHI Health Plainview Hospital. Survivors include daughter, Georgia E. Nelson of Papillion, NE; granddaughters, Rachel (Glenn) Morris of Eugene, OR; Jennifer (Mark) Stoj of Omaha; four great-grandchildren; brother, Hoyt D. (Arlene) Sirek of Orchard, NE; brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Maxine Gutz of Osmond. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2:30pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview with Rev. Glen Emery officiating. Inurnment: Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Plainview. VISITATION will begin at 1pm Tuesday, prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to: www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com Stonacek Memorial Chapel - Osmond 307 North State Street, Osmond, NE 68765 | (402) 748-3998
