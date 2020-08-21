 Skip to main content
Wachholtz, Phyllis F.
Wachholtz, Phyllis F.

Wachholtz, Phyllis F. Age 99 Phyllis Wachholtz, of Plainview, NE, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the CHI Health Plainview Hospital. Survivors include daughter, Georgia E. Nelson of Papillion, NE; granddaughters, Rachel (Glenn) Morris of Eugene, OR; Jennifer (Mark) Stoj of Omaha; four great-grandchildren; brother, Hoyt D. (Arlene) Sirek of Orchard, NE; brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Maxine Gutz of Osmond. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2:30pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview with Rev. Glen Emery officiating. Inurnment: Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Plainview. VISITATION will begin at 1pm Tuesday, prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to: www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com Stonacek Memorial Chapel - Osmond 307 North State Street, Osmond, NE 68765 | (402) 748-3998

