Walter, Jennifer L. April 22, 1974 - August 16, 2020 Jenny was a loving mother, a devoted wife, and a supportive friend. She always left an impact on those she met. She was a beautiful soul and always continued to look for the positives in life even after her long-term illness. Jenny is survived by husband, Anthony; children, Rachel and Joe; mother, Carolyn Arends; father, Jack Arends; mother and father-in-law, Dee and Mike Walter. Private Graveside Services. Memorials may be directed to the family for the children's educational fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
