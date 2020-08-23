 Skip to main content
Walter, Jennifer L.
Walter, Jennifer L. April 22, 1974 - August 16, 2020 Jenny was a loving mother, a devoted wife, and a supportive friend. She always left an impact on those she met. She was a beautiful soul and always continued to look for the positives in life even after her long-term illness. Jenny is survived by husband, Anthony; children, Rachel and Joe; mother, Carolyn Arends; father, Jack Arends; mother and father-in-law, Dee and Mike Walter. Private Graveside Services. Memorials may be directed to the family for the children's educational fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Walter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

