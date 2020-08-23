 Skip to main content
Waschinek, Patricia "Pat" A.
Waschinek, Patricia "Pat" A. December 11, 1934 - August 21, 2020 Survived by husband of 67 years, Bernard C. Waschinek; children: Linda Waschinek, Terry (Jamie) Waschinek, Richard (Dione) Waschinek; grandchildren: Pierce (Sandra), JoJo, Victoria; great grandson, Cain; many other family and friends. SERVICES 2pm, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Forest Lawn. VISITATION begins one hour prior. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice 12565 W. Center Rd. Suite 100, Omaha, NE 68144. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com

