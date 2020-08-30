Washington, Robert July 21, 1942 - August 21, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by mother, Josephine (Jones) Washington; father, Aaron Washington; step-father, Jerry Johnson, Jr.; and sister, Saundra LaVern Washington. Survived by sisters, Connie R. Washington Jones, Cynthia A. Washington Wiggins, and Linda A. Washington Powers; brother, Harold B. Washington; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends. VISITATION: from 10-11am Wednesday, September 2, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, both at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Kidney Foundation. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave., Omaha, NE 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.