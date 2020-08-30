 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington, Robert
0 entries

Washington, Robert

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Washington, Robert

Washington, Robert July 21, 1942 - August 21, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by mother, Josephine (Jones) Washington; father, Aaron Washington; step-father, Jerry Johnson, Jr.; and sister, Saundra LaVern Washington. Survived by sisters, Connie R. Washington Jones, Cynthia A. Washington Wiggins, and Linda A. Washington Powers; brother, Harold B. Washington; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends. VISITATION: from 10-11am Wednesday, September 2, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, both at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Kidney Foundation. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave., Omaha, NE 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert