Watkins, Woodrow W. SMSgt USAF (Ret) March 7, 1931 - August 17, 2020 Age 89. American Patriot Woodrow "Woody" Watkins passed away August 17 surrounded by his family. Survived by his wife, kids, and grandkids. Woodrow's military deployments led him promoting American values around the world. He would retire in Bellevue, NE, where he supported his family while working at Sears Southroads. Not bad for a kid from Clay County, Mississippi. Survived by his wife, Darunee; and children: Mildred Lopez, David Watkins, Mark Watkins, Jennifer Watkins and Patrick Watkins. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 12th, 2pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Arlington National Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

