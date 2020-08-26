 Skip to main content
Weedin, Ronald L. "Ron"
Weedin, Ronald L. "Ron"

Weedin, Ronald L. "Ron" March 12, 1955 - August 22, 2020 Age 65, of Omaha. Survived by wife, Tamara; children: Jessica Morrison-Weedin and husband Patrick, Caitlyn Weedin and fianc� Austin Schmidt, Dawson Weedin; granddaughters, Meghan and Adeline; brothers, Gene and Alan Weedin; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF RON'S LIFE: Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2pm, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). To livestream the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

