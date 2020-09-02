Wegner, Gloria F. Age 78 - August 31, 2020 Of Scribner, NE. Gloria passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper, NE. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman on May 11, 2005; brother, Don Doescher. Survivors include her children and their families: daughter, Louise and Mark Herzinger of Beemer, NE and daughter, Sarah Herzinger; daughter, Julia and Jim Kramer of West Point, NE and son, Ronald Kramer; daughter, Linda Wegner and Kevin Kenney of Omaha, NE and his children, Justin Kenney and Sara Kenney; son, David and Kay Wegner of West Point, NE and children, Hunter Wegner and Blake Wegner; son, Herman Wegner of Scribner, NE; sisters-in-law, Marlene Anderson of Gretna, NE, and Konnie Doescher of Lincoln, NE FUNERAL SERVICES for Gloria F. Wegner will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner, NE with Pastor Bruce Schut officiating. Interment will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Scribner, NE. VISITATION will be on Thursday from 5-7pm at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue one hour prior to the Service at the Church. We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We will social distance by household. Masks are recommended. MINNICK FUNERAL HOME 830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788 402-372-2022 www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com
