West, Raymond O.
West, Raymond O. February 26, 1939 - September 2, 2020 Omaha. Survived by sister, Molle West; children, Toni Hayes, Timothy L West; grandchildren, Alisha, Adam, Timothy, Ryan, Alexander; great grandchildren, Shayna, Breigha, Joseph, Landon; family and friends. VISITATION Wednesday 5-6:30pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE 11am at Roeder Mortuary. Graveside Service 2pm Graceland Cemetery at Blencoe, IA. Memorials to VFW Post Onawa, IA. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

