West, William W., M.D. August 21, 1952 - August 14, 2020 William W. (Bill) West, born August 21, 1952 to Robert and Mary Ann West of Omaha, NE. A graduate of Creighton Prep, Bill initially considered a career in veterinary medicine. He attended Colorado State University for a year, then Creighton University before starting medical school after three years of undergraduate. He went on to earn his BS and MD from University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in 1977. There at UNMC, he completed one year of residency in internal medicine and four years of residency in pathology. He then received a great opportunity/invitation for a fellowship program in lung pathology at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver Canada. This is where Bill found his passion for lung pathology. For the past 30 years, Bill served as a full-time, certified anatomic and clinical pathologist, primary pulmonary pathologist and associate professor at UNMC. A gifted teacher, Bill taught, mentored and inspired many medical students throughout his career, retiring from UNMC in 2015. Most recently he served as the pathology department pulmonary specialist at CHI, where he retired in May this year. His passion kept him active, volunteering and serving on committees and inspection teams with the College of American Pathologists (CAP), where in 2019, Bill received the Laboratory Accreditation Program Service Award. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. (Bob) and Mary Ann West; and his brother, Robert M. (Bobby) West. Survived by his wife, Jodeen; stepdaughter, Kayla C Jones; stepson, Andre X Jones; step-granddaughter, Eva O Hernandez; sister, Barbara J. Schmolt; brother, John D. West; sister, Joan E. Duhacek; sister, Susan M. Hawk; sister, Judith E. West-Dooley; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers his family requests donations be made to See, Test & Treat (https://foundation.cap.org/get-involved/see-test-treat-program/). Celebration of Life Service to be announced at a later date. Bill, we love and miss you dearly HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.