Westcott, Danley C. Jr. "Danny" January 3, 1943 - August 26, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Danley C. Sr. and Florence Westcott. Survived by sister, Pam Forcier and husband David; niece, Becky Siegel, both of Atlanta, GA. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, August 28, 2020, at 2:30pm at Bellevue Cemetery, Bellevue, NE. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
