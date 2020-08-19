You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
White, Joan M.
0 entries

White, Joan M.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
White, Joan M.

White, Joan M. September 29, 1933 - August 17, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Jerald R. Survived by husband, John R. White, Sr.; daughter, Jayne Coleman (Keith); sons, James J. and John R., Jr. (Peggy); five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, August 21st from 10am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joan White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert